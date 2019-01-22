Check Point Launches Hyperscale Network Security Solution – Maestro

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd introduced Check Point Maestro hyperscale network security solution. Check Point Maestro is a revolutionary new architecture that enables businesses of any size to enjoy the power of flexible cloud-level security platforms, and to seamlessly expand their existing security gateways to hyperscale capacity.

“Today’s threat landscape is evolving at a rapid rate. That means businesses must turn to agile cybersecurity platforms that can scale very quickly.” SaidJon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst, from the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “Check Point’s solutions continue to evolve with today’s threat landscape in order to meet the needs of enterprises, with capabilities that will combat zero-day attacks while limiting disruption to day-to-day business practices.”

With Check Point Maestro, organizations can easily scale up their existing Check Point security gateways on demand, in the same way as spinning up new servers and compute resources in public clouds. Maestro enables a single gateway to expand to the capacity and performance of 52 gateways in minutes, giving companies elastic flexibility and enabling massive Terabit/second firewall throughput. This almost limitless scalability enables organizations to support 5G networks’ high data rates and ultra-low latency, and secure the largest, most resource-hungry environments, setting new standards in hyperscale network security.

“Check Point Maestro extends the Gen V security capabilities of our Infinity architecture into hyperscale environments. It ensures organizations can secure their dynamic, evolving environments without limits, now and in the future,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point. “The principle behind Maestro is very simple: it enables organizations to start with their existing security implementations, no matter how small, and scale their protection almost infinitely according to their changing business needs.”

The new 6500 and 6800 security appliances set new standards of protection against the most advanced fifth-generation threats targeting mid-size and larger enterprise networks, while offering unprecedented scalability. Combining Check Point’s award-winning Threat Prevention suite with SandBlast Zero-Day protection, with purpose-built hardware, the 6500 and 6800 gateways deliver the power to inspect SSL-encrypted network traffic without compromising on performance or uptime.

The gateways offer unrivalled performance. The 6500 gives 20Gbps raw firewall bandwidth, and 3.4Gbps of threat prevention output. The 6800 gives 42Gbps raw firewall bandwidth and 9Gbps threat prevention output. They support connectivity up to 40GbE and feature SSD and Dual SSD storage options in a 1U chassis.

“The new 6000 series gateways reinvent the mid-range security appliance, giving best-in-class protection against the most advanced threats, and almost infinite scalability,” said Itai Greenberg. “They consolidate threat prevention, emulation, and extraction into a single high-performance platform that will meet customers’ needs both now and into the future.”

Check Point Maestro and the new 6000 series Security Gateways were unveiled at CPX 360 in Bangkok, Check Point’s annual cyber-security summit and expo for customers and partners. CPX 360 is dedicated to addressing today’s most pressing cyber security challenges and helping customers of all sizes develop strategies to stay one step ahead of new and emerging cyber threats and sophisticated hackers.