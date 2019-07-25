Check Point Introduces Record Breaking Security Gateways

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced two new high-end appliances optimized for data center and Telco environments. Check Point announces three new security gateway appliance models: 16000 Base, 16000 Plus and the record breaking 26000 Turbo are extensions of Check Point’s new gateway appliance series 16000 and 26000 which were introduced in June, presenting a complete line of high-end appliances with up to 64 networking interface, 16 100 GbE (Giga-bit-Ethernet) or 40 GbE.

Powered by the Check Point Infinity architecture, the 16000 and 26000 Security Gateways incorporate Check Point’s ThreatCloud and award-winning SandBlast Zero-Day Protection. These modular gateways come in base, plus and turbo models, delivering up to 30 Gbps of Gen V Threat Prevention security throughput.

“As more traffic from Datacenter and Headquarters shift to multiple cloud environments and services, which expose the organization to Gen V (5th generation) multi-vector cyber attacks, these new appliances will allow organizations to safely and efficiently adopt cloud technologies as part of their digital transformation,” said Gil Shwed, CEO and Founder of Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator, the industry’s leading hyperscale network security solution, enables a single Check Point gateway to expand capacity and performance to 52 gateways in minutes. Shwed added, “The new Infinity enabled appliances with HyperScale technology will enable our customers to get the highest levels of security with the highest levels of performance.”