Champion Develops Three Innovative Devices to Monitor and Check the Spread of COVID-19

Champion India Pvt Ltd is a leading OEM and ODM manufacturer of (Made in India) mobile gadgets. Also under their brand name ‘Champion,’ the company provides cutting-edge mobile accessories. With COVID-19 ravaging the nation, Champion realized the need for devices that help to monitor and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and developed three innovative products, to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The description of these devices is as follows:

Champion Digital Handsfree Wall Mount IR Forehead Thermometer (Office Use): This is mounted on the wall as a standalone device and needs no attendant to operate. When an employee or the visitor wants to enter the office, there is no one needs to project the thermometer gun on the forehead of the visitor for scanning; the visitor or employee just has to stand before the wall-mounted device and it will indicate the temperature with a beep. The advantage with this is, sometimes the manual operator projecting the thermometer could be an infected person without his knowledge and while projecting the gun there is a chance that he could pass on his infection to the visitor or in turn the visitor could pass on his infection to the projecting attendant. By using this wall-mount device, the risks from both sides could be avoided, and also the manpower could be saved. So this is an Ideal device to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in these critical times.



Champion Digital Face Recognition + Intelligent Thermometer + Access Control System (can be placed at reception): This device, which is a step ahead of the above device, is also operated just like the above without the operator presence. The additional feature is this device includes face recognition, where an employee’s attendance could be recorded by connecting to the attendance system, in addition to recording his temperature. This can also help to prevent unauthorized outsiders from entering the premises.

Champion Digital IR Thermometer with Face Detection and High Speed (at Entrance / Reception): This is an ideal product to be installed at the entrances of the premises with a rapid movement of people–it can fast-check the temperature of people moving quickly across. If anyone is running a high temperature or carrying objects or materials (like hot water, tea) which are above room temperature, the device will raise alarm. The Device is ideal at places like malls, factories, where there is a high traffic of people

Kapil Wadhwa, Director, Champion, comments, “When we saw the COVID-19 spreading like wildfire across the nation, we felt it is our moral responsibility to device things to help to check this pandemic. As a part of this mission, we developed three innovative devices that help to monitor the temperature and minimize the spread of the disease. The design and development of these three devices reflect the core philosophy of Champion which always aims at offering something extraordinary to the clients. We already launched temperature monitoring hand-guns which are being used by many in the market. But these three new devices are a level above the market devices.”