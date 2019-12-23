CDT DX Summit & Awards 2019 Program Organized in New Delhi

Aligned with the Digital India Mission, The Centre for Digital Transformation under the aegis of Confederation of Indian Industry organised its flagship programme, the Digital Transformation (DX) Summit & Awards 2019 at New Delhi. The Centre for Digital Transformation principally partnered by Tata Communications and associate partnered by DELL Technologies, plays a pioneering role in introducing concepts and establishing digital transformation systems. It is also a platform to bridge technology providers and technology users efficiently and create trust for better handholding in this process.

Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary – Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India (MEITY), in his address mentioned that “India has a great future and potential to explore and increase the usage of technology in building a Digital India. He said that the maximum potential for the growth through digital technology is now from the user industry rather than the technology companies.” He appreciated CII’s initiative of creating the Centre for Digital Transformation at the right time to help Industries become globally competitive through Digital Transformation. He assured MEITY’s support to CII-CDT in handholding the MSMEs and corporates in their DX journey.

He was also pleased to see the participation of companies in the Best Practices in Digital Transformation. 17 companies received the DX Trophy for Best Practices in Digital Transformation (Most Innovative & Innovative category) from Mr. Sawhney. The companies recognised for the DX Awards were Amrit Cement Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Tata SIA Singapore Airlines, ASK Asset and Wealth Management Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Danfoss Industries Global Ltd, Data Ingenious Global Ltd, Dell International Services Pvt. Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Rolls Royce India Pvt. Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, The Federal Bank Ltd, UST Global and Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd

The Summit witnessed the launch of DXcel – the Digital Transformation Excellence Model of the CII-CDT. DXcel is a unique tool, which will allow a broader participation and evaluation of companies to reveal where they are in their digital transformation journey. DXcel was launched by Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Past President, CII & Co- founder, Infosys & Chairman, Axilor Ventures.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan in his address said that the “World economy will triple from current $80 trillion to $240 trillion in 30 years. India will quadruple its wealth by 2035. Every industry will transform and digital transformation would play a major role in the same.” He said that, all organisations must become entrepreneurial, change their mindset and transform. He also noted that the Indian IT industry is world class because of its governance systems and urged Government support for the IT industry, via enabling regulations, investment in education, R&D, labs and testing.

Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM in her address said that Digital Transformation is happening at a very fast pace and the numbers that define digital India are mind-boggling. India today consumes more data per user than any other country. Aadhar and UPI reached billion users in 5 and 3 years respectively. Ms. Ghosh citied several examples where technology had improved the lives of people.

Mr. Rudramuni B, Co – Chair, CDT, VP & India R & D Head, Dell Technologies, said, “Digital transformation is no longer an option, rather a critical element for organizations to stay relevant and to accelerate their business outcomes. I believe it is the right time for Indian enterprises to ride on the digital wave and to realize this transformation, a platform called DXcel would act as a lever. If we do not start today, it will be too late and we would be left far behind in the ultra-competitive market. Through this platform, we aim to support MSMEs in overcoming their challenges and ensuring a sustainable digital growth.”