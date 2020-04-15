Catalyst Group registers 50% rise in admissions since the inception of lockdown

Catalyst Group, India’s leading online learning platform has recorded a 50% hike in admissions on its online platform in the last 15 days since the inception of lockdown. The top cities that witnessed the highest admissions across India are Lucknow Delhi and Patna. The platform has also seen an uptick in the daily watch minutes of students by over 80% as more and more students switch to online classes every day.

Amongst all the courses that students have been opting for, UPSC and SSC have become the most trending ones. In a bid to help students continue with their preparations for the upcoming competitive exams, the online learning platform is also providing free courses to aspirants of Civil services, SSC CGL, Indian Engineering services and GATE.

“Although these are trying times for everyone, students can take it as an opportunity to enhance their learning curve. It is rather an opportune time for them to complete their syllabus and prepare for various upcoming competitive exams. While offline classes are on hold, students should best utilize the online learning tools by joining various online courses, where many of them are also accessible at no cost”, commented Akhand Swaroop Pandit, CEO & Founder, Catalyst Group.

He also added, “Online learning is not new in India; however, the lockdown period can prove to be a turning point for many players in this space. It’s the right time they can leverage the power of the internet and advanced learning tools to improve their online offerings and make education accessible even to the underserved masses. As more students turn to online courses, players have an opportunity to reshape the overall learning process and align it with the needs of a new economy.”