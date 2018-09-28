Capillary Technologies Selects Trend Micro to Secure their Multi-cloud Environment

Trend Micro through their advanced ‘Deep Security’ offering helped Capillary Technologies achieve seamless interoperability across their vast infrastructure. Trend Micro Deep Security, which provides a complete suite of cloud security solutions helped secure their workloads on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure public cloud environments.

As a leading provider of consumer analytics and e-commerce platforms to more than 300 brands in more than 30 countries, Capillary Technologies was looking for a security solution that could scale with the growing infrastructure and help achieve compliance for the multi-cloud environments. The solution also needed to protect cloud workloads against data breaches and business disruptions with around-the-clock alerting. They selected Trend Micro’s Deep Security, a state-of-the-art security solution with its multitenant architecture which includes anti-malware, web reputation, firewall, intrusion prevention, integrity monitoring, and log inspection to meet their requirements.

“For Capillary Technologies, we integrated modules of Trend Micro’s Deep Security, ensuring data security across cloud environments, including AWS and Microsoft Azure. Our anti-malware module optimizes security operations and protects against sophisticated cyberattacks, while our intrusion prevention module examines all incoming and outgoing traffic, protecting against known but unpatched vulnerabilities through ‘virtual patching’. Trend Micro Deep Security provided them the comprehensive and high-performance security solution that they were looking for,” said Nilesh Jain, Vice President – Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro.

Capillary Technologies deployed Trend Micro’s Deep Security which includes a dashboard that fulfils the requirement for simplified and centralized management with a single view into security operations. Trend Micro Deep Security solution also helped them to fulfil the prerequisite of meeting compliance requirements with Payment Card Industry (PCI) security standards and ensured that there are no security gaps or performance impacts for workloads in public or private clouds. The bi-directional host-based firewall decreased the attack surface of cloud environments, prevented denial-of-service attacks and provided logging of firewall events to enable compliance and audit reporting. Also, the integrity monitoring module monitored critical operating system and application files to detect and report malicious and unexpected changes in real time.

“We met the majority of our security needs with Deep Security. The Trend Micro solution enables us to achieve comprehensive cloud security with interoperability between our AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms,” said Nayan Kalita, Director, Systems Engineering, Capillary Technologies.

“Trend Micro Deep Security fulfilled our requirements, provided a single view of our security posture, and achieved a higher level of security with virtual patching,” said Pravanjan Choudhury, CTO, Capillary Technologies.