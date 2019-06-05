Capgemini Receives the 2019 Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Growth and Delivery

Capgemini announced that it has been awarded the 2019 Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Growth and Delivery from Pegasystems Inc. The award marks the eighth consecutive Pega Partner Award win for Capgemini, demonstrating its continued ability to deliver business value to its clients. Capgemini was presented with the award at the annual PegaWorld conference held in Las Vegas.

“We are proud to have been recognized as a Pega Partner Award recipient for an eighth consecutive year,” said Anirban Bose, CEO of Financial Services at Capgemini and Group Executive Board member.”This recognition affirms that our collaboration with Pega to help our customers drive excellence in sales, marketing, services, and operations is delivering tangible results.”

Capgemini and Pega have been working together for over a decade to significantly transform the customer service and operations domains of their clients’ IT landscapes, to drive business value for both them and their end customers.

“We are pleased to recognize Capgemini for its continued excellence in accelerating growth and delivery contributions to our business,” said Ken Nicolson, Vice President, Global Alliances, at Pegasystems. “Capgemini is an important partner to us, and one that helps our clients achieve their desired business outcomes.”