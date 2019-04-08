Capgemini named as a Leader for Advanced Digital Workplace Services by NelsonHall

Capgemini announced that it has been named a “Leader” in the NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report for Advanced Digital Workplace Services. Capgemini was recognized by NelsonHall for its ability to meet future client requirements as well as for delivering immediate benefits.

Capgemini’s digital workplace services support its connected employee experience solution, which includes being able to connect team members with a physical office, people, and support services to provide a comprehensive user-experience. In order to help attract and retain key talent, Capgemini brings this flexibility and technology into the enterprise workspace.

John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst with NelsonHall, said “Capgemini has developed a strong proposition across digital workplace services through its Connected Employee Experience, which focuses on connecting an employee with everything required to provide a better user experience. Capgemini is further expanding end-user experience through the use of gamification methodologies to drive user adoption for tools across the digital workplace. It is also well positioned to support clients on their digital workplace transformation initiatives through its consulting services, Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs), and Connected Employee Experience labs to enable real-life demo scenarios and workshops for clients to experience Connected Workspace and Connected Office capabilities.”