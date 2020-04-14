Capgemini named a “Leader” by NelsonHall in its NEAT evaluation of learning services

Capgemini announced that it has been named a “Leader” in the NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report for Learning Services. NelsonHall identified Capgemini as a Leader in the “Overall” market segment, which reflects Capgemini’s overall ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to learning services clients. For this assessment, NelsonHall assessed the top 13 vendors that offer learning services.

The report acknowledged Capgemini’s strengths, including its global footprint across the US, the UK, Europe, APAC, and LATAM for learning services, which demonstrate a keen focus on the digital transformation of learning as part of its broader organizational drive to enable its clients to transform digitally.

The report highlighted Capgemini’s approach to global delivery and 13 delivery locations, including a state-of-the-art learning campus in Les Fontaines, Paris, and its academy in Utrecht, Netherlands; and its investments in next-generation technological innovations, including robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics.

Anjali Pendlebury-Green, Vice President, Digital Employee Operations Practice Lead for Business Services Global Business Line at Capgemini said: “We are very pleased to be positioned as a Leader by NelsonHall for our expertise in learning services. We are committed to supporting our clients, especially throughout this challenging period where digital, remote training plays a significant role in workforce enablement.”

“We aim to facilitate our clients’ business needs and understand the importance of the benefit learning transformation can bring to the broader digital transformation of their businesses. Capgemini’s Learning solutions are based on principles aimed at learner engagement and organizational upskill, like learner-centric design, just-in-time, on-demand, in-context solutions and learning platforms that can be enabled rapidly”, she further added.

Nikki Edwards, Principal Research Analyst at NelsonHall said: “Capgemini has displayed critical success factors in the area of learning services by having strategies in place to adapt learning services in line with market trends and client needs. With its presence across the globe, Capgemini has been able to provide the right solutions based on the current business environment, unique client needs along with specific geographical and cultural expectations.”

Capgemini’s learning service offerings comprise learning consulting, content design, learning delivery, learning operations (administration), and learning technology (platforms). Capgemini leverages several frameworks to help its clients with learning solutions and learning transformation, including its ESOAR (Eliminate, Standardize, Optimize, Automate, Robotize) transformation methodology. Capgemini is dedicated towards enabling its teams in support of our clients’ business-as-usual, enabling remote access to training and other remote learning services.