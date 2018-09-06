Capgemini announces new leadership appointments

Capgemini confirmed a number of Group leadership appointments. Aruna Jayanthi, formerly Head of Capgemini’s Business Services Unit, is now Managing Director of APAC and LatAm. Aruna reports into Aiman Ezzat, Group Chief Operating Officer, and remains a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Replacing Aruna, Anis Chenchah is appointed CEO, Business Services Global Business Line, reporting into Thierry Delaporte, Group Chief Operating Officer. Anis joins the Group Executive Committee.

Also reporting into Thierry Delaporte is Zhiwei Jiang as CEO, Insights & Data Global Business Line. Zhiwei succeeds John Brahim who has decided to pursue new opportunities.

From 2016 to mid-2018, Aruna was Head of Business Services, a strategic business unit that provides BPO and Platform (integrated technology and operations) services based on Capgemini’s IP for various industry segments.

Between 2011 and 2015, Aruna was Head of Capgemini in India, where she managed the operations of all business units covering consulting, technology and outsourcing services in the country, to support the Group’s growth agenda and strengthen India’s position as an industrialization and innovation hub. During her tenure, there was a significant increase in Indian integration, performance and capabilities with headcount rising from 32,000 to 85,000.