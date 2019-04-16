Canon India takes ahead its sustainability vision

As part of the initiative, the organization encouraged its employees to collect plastic waste from the surroundings, which was further utilized for an art installation at Wazirabad Bundh Eco-restoration Project Park, under the guidance of a renowned artist, Arunkumar HG. To further support its mission of building a greener and cleaner tomorrow, Canon also organized a photo walk for its employees and customers, which was kicked-off by Canon Photo Mentor and a renowned photographer, Mr. John Edwards. Under his guidance, Canon users clicked pictures of the various installations made out of plastic waste, striving to create a positive impact on the society.

Speaking about the initiative, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, “As a responsible corporate brand, we have always believed in leading by example and bring about a positive influence in our society. With our foundation built on our corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei’, we are proud to bring not only quality products to the market but also contribute towards a sustainable future for our communities.

Environment has been core to our CSR endeavors and we have consistently making efforts towards its conservation, in our adopted villages, across the country. Our association with ‘I am Gurgaon’ will further strengthen our resolve towards a greener and cleaner environment. Going forward, I will personally encourage each Canonite and Canon user to pledge towards ‘zero tolerance for plastic’, thereby adopting healthy standards of living.”

Commenting on the photo walk organized, he further added, “Being an imaging leader, we believe in the power of photography in bringing forth positive changes in society. As we know, a picture speaks thousand words and through the medium of photography, we would like to spread greater awareness around biodiversity conservation. With this objective, the photo-walk organized will play an imperative role in bringing communities together in their determination.”

The organization has always been at the forefront of driving various sustainability initiatives aimed at conserving the environment and thereby, creating a better and brighter future. Canon’s CSR endeavors are driven by their corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei’, which means spirit of living and working together for the common good.

Under its CSR vision, Canon aims to bring developments in the areas of 4Es -Environment, Education, Eye care and Empowerment. Employees of Canon, frequently engage in sustainable initiatives and believe in giving back to the environment and society.