Canon India strengthens its footprint in South India

Following the successful trajectory of the installations of imagePRESS C10000VP in the country, Canon India has further announced the installation of its top performing machines at Ambica Printers in Chennai. With this installation, the imaging marvel is fortifying its commitment towards addressing the varied requirements of its customers and elevating the production printing industry. The machine was inaugurated in the presence of Puneet Datta, Senior Director of Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India.

The imagePRESS C10000VP series has yielded over 100+ installations since the launch, attracting the attention of the industry across the country. Rated at speeds of up to 100 prints per minute, the machine combines exceptional quality, productivity and versatility to deliver truly outstanding results across a vast variety of applications, taking digital colour printing to the next level. Along with C10000VP, Ambica Prints is also a proud user of Canon imagePRESS C850.

Expressing his views on the increasing market demand for the machine, Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India said, “The professional printing segment has been amongst the fastest growing verticals for Canon in India ever since our inception. We have seen the industry grow by leaps and bounds in the era of connected world, where consumer needs are driven by time constraints, convenience and services when desired. In line with these evolving requirements, we are proud to house state of the art machines like imagePRESS C10000VP to cater to varied segments while strengthening and further consolidating our presence pan India. As pioneers in the printing industry, we are proud to have played an instrumental role in revolutionizing the digital printing space.”

Speaking about the installation at Ambica Print Shop, he further added, “Chennai being one of the emerging hubs for small businesses, it becomes a prominent market for the digital print industry. Today, we are proud to fortify our reach in Chennai through Ambica Prints, a name well known in the region for its exceptional services. Through our product, we look forward to contributing to their business growth and further strengthen our deep-rooted relationship.”

Ambica Print Shop has been one of the pioneers in the imaging industry in Chennai, equipped with advanced technology and latest machineries. They specialize in all kind of printing requirements like colour laser printing on texture cards, photo album printing, business cards, brochures, leaflets, etc.

Speaking on the occasion of the installation, R Ranjith Kumar, Proprietor, Ambica Print Shop said, “Canon is well-recognized in the professional printing industry to offer products that are known for delivering superior quality and efficiency par excellence. With the imagePRESS C850, we have had a great experience so far which has translated in sales growth for us. As we complete 25 years in the imaging industry, we are proud to foray into the digital printing by adding imagePRESS C10000 VP to our portfolio, marking a new milestone to our professional services. The machine is equipped to meet the evolving requirements of customers, enabling higher production volumes without compromising on quality. The installation is in line with our vision to expand our services and cater to a larger client base, strengthening our foothold in the region.”

Since its launch, Canon imagePRESS C10000VP has been recognized as a differentiator in the digital press segment, addressing the evolving demands of the professional printing space. Built to deliver production printing excellence and meet the increasing demands of its users, the printer is especially designed to meet higher production volumes for both commercial and in-house print service providers without compromising on quality. The printer features a new multi density adjustment technology that allows users an automatic real-time density correction, as well as an in-line spectroscopic sensor that enables daily colour calibration for a stable output during long runs.

The imagePRESS C10000VP comes with 2400 x 2440 dpi resolution, a choice of new front-end controllers based on EFI Fiery FS200 Pro Platform enables the product to streamline the workflow and media handling capabilities from 60 gsm to 350 gsm. It has garnered major attention amongst commercial printers, in-plants, production hubs, direct mail and transaction print service providers to produce a broader range of applications in shorter turnaround times. imagePRESS C10000VP color digital press is a landmark product in the Professional Print segment which features intuitive operation and can help maximize uptime with automated calibration.