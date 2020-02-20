Canon India strengthens its foothold in West Bengal with the installation of imagePRESS C8000VP in Kolkata

Canon India announced the first installation of its flagship imagePRESS C8000VP in West Bengal at Mantra Designers & Printers, Kolkata. Acclaimed for its unique value proposition, the machine was inaugurated in the distinguished presence of Puneet Datta, Senior Director of Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India and Amit Roy Proprietor at Mantra Designers and Printers.

Enticing the attention of the professional printing industry, the imagePRESS C8000VP has yielded over 100+ installations across India. The flagship printer is built to efficiently cater to the latest production demands and easily handle quality jobs on a wide range of substrates, enabling unprecedented image production quality and capability to print on a host of media. Its unique value proposition allows imagePRESS C8000VP to cater to the specific requirements of multiple commercial print and packaging applications.

Expressing his views on the growing market demand for the series, Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India said, “At Canon, we thrive to delight our customers spread across geographies with latest technology and innovation in the professional printing space. Kolkata is a vital market for Canon, and we have installed multiple machines in this market in the past few months. We are excited to reinforce our footprint in West Bengal with the installation of imagePRESS C8000 VP in Kolkata. Featuring proven technologies from the successful imagePRESS product line-up, the imagePRESS C8000VP maintains high productivity and delivers vibrant output by smoothly integrating into existing workflows. This installation is a shining example of the success of our imagePRESS series and a symbol of Canon’s strong commitment to the Indian market. We are positive that the installation will prove to be an important milestone in the growth journey of Mantra Designers & Printers and will further help them to gain strong acceptance among customers.”

Mantra Designers and Printers is a one-of-a-kind new-age printing and designing space located in Sealdah, Kolkata, Asia’s largest printing, paper and publishing district. Fiercely committed to the mission of providing customers and businesses the access to exceptional quality digital printing, Mantra aims to elevate the printing experience for everyone. Positioned at the crossroad of Baithakkhana Road and Surya Sen Street, it is a shop easily accessed by trains, buses, metro and all other forms of transportation.

Speaking at the installation of the machine, Amit Roy, Director, Mantra Printers said, “Over time, we have witnessed a growing demand for color consistency across a wide variety of media, but there wasn’t any solution which catered to this specific requirement. On the basis of our extensive industry research & personal technical evaluation, it became evident that imagePRESS C8000VP is number one, especially in terms of media versatility, duty cycle, quality and consistency of prints. Canon has always been well-known within the industry for its range of technologically supreme and reliable products-all of which gave us the confidence to install it. We are extremely delighted to be the first printing house in Eastern India to partner with Canon on this unique industry opportunity. We are looking to usher in a new age of digital printing in the region. The imagePRESS C8000VP is engineered for demanding production environments and we are positive that it will enable us to drive more revenue opportunities by delivering outstanding print quality on a wide range of media.”

Canon imagePRESS C8000VP has been perceived as a distinguished machine in the digital press segment, meeting the evolving needs of the professional printing space. With an aim to deliver printing excellence, the printer is especially designed to meet higher production volumes for both commercial and in-house print service providers without compromising on quality. The printer features an extensive range of Canon’s recently developed innovative consistently vivid (CV) toner which improves transfer efficiency for enhanced colour consistency and accuracy across a wide variety of media. The printer comes with 2400 x 2400 dpi resolution enabling even higher precision in the printing of text and images.