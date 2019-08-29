Canon India Opens New CIS Store in Kerala

Canon India further expanded its retail outreach in Kerala, with the inauguration of its first experiential Canon Image Square (CIS) store in Alappuzha. Located at Reliance Mall, Vadakkal, Alappuzha, the launch further strengthens the brand’s regional penetration in the state. Canon takes pride in being a complete 360 degree imaging solutions provider, with its input to output product expertise. CIS are exclusive stores where customers can have complete hands on experience of the products before purchasing, ranging from entry level cameras to high end professional cameras.

Expressing his delight, Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging & Information Centre, Canon India said, “Kerala is an extremely important market for us and therefore, we are delighted to launch our first CIS store in Alappuzha. A beautiful town, best known for its scenic views and beautiful houseboat cruises, it is a popular destination amongst tourists and hence has attracted interest from both aspiring and professional photographers. Keeping this in mind, our CIS store will be the perfect destination for the photography enthusiasts to experience our unique ‘input to output’ offerings, committed to elevate the imaging experiences of the consumers.”

He further added, “With 14 CIS stores in Kerala, our vision is to provide our consumers all across the state with a one-stop shop for a holistic experience of imaging solutions. With this launch we are confident of addressing the needs and requirements of customers based in this part of the city.”

The CIS stores provide a comprehensive range of photography and home printing solutions along with a range of Inkjet/Laser printers and cartridges. To leverage further growth in the market, CIS also exhibits wide range of unmatched Canon lenses ensuring full photography experience to the consumers in the store. Additionally, CIS provides easy finance facilities such as EMI through various credit cards, paper finance and cash back options.