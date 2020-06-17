Canon India launches imagePRESS C165 MFP

Canon India announced the launch of the imagePRESS C165, a multi-functional printer. The new MFP combines the best of Canon’s patented technologies and easy-to-use user interface combined with a suite of security tools. The imagePRESS C165 delivers professional-quality documents time after time. The MFP offers a high-productivity output of 65 pages per minute (ppm), low power consumption, seamless connectivity, equipped to meet the diverse needs of print shops, creative agencies, and corporate offices.

Canon imagePRESS C165 addresses the evolving business demands, aiding customers with optimal productivity, and a remarkable impression in terms of output. In line with their motto of ‘Do More’, the machine will enable users to expand their business and move beyond the current realm of work. Bolstering consumers’ creative abilities, iPR C165 provides a wide range of creative applications with rich, clear, and vivid images. With more simplicity in terms of its user interface, customers can connect seamlessly for maximum ease of use and ensure data and network security. Finally, as a growth partner to business, the imagePRESS C165 is also an easy fit in the existing setup due to its compact size and low power consumption, enabling businesses to save more.

Expressing his views on the launch, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “Being the industry leaders in imaging, it is our constant endeavor to inspire our customers to ‘Do More’ with our range of products and solutions. We understand that with the evolving landscape in the printing industry at present, it is imperative for businesses to leverage cutting edge technologies to ensure cost optimization. Backed with an in-depth market study of technology and product trends, we are delighted to launch the latest addition in our flagship imagePRESS series in India- imagePRESS C165. The new multifunction printer will certainly empower our customers to enhance their creativity, delivering excellent print quality, and at the same time ensure cost-efficient business operations. Going ahead, we will be stepping up our product proposition to ensure that innovation leads the strategy for all our offerings to help our customers push boundaries like never before.”

Sharing his thoughts on the product, Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Canon India said, “At Canon, we remain committed to the growth of the printing industry in India, by introducing innovative and advanced products at the right time to the market. Business today is undergoing turbulent times where it is imperative to ‘DO MORE’ than desired from each investment. Also, various surveys on the printing industry have indicated that as we start to come out from the lockdown, digital printing technology will see a rapid and enhanced adoption along with an increased focus on generating higher ROIs. In alignment with the market needs, we have launched the latest addition to the imagePRESS series, the imagePRESS C165. The new imagePRESS C165 has been designed to meet the varied range of requirements, whether it is for print shops, creative agencies, or corporate offices. We will continue to partner with our customers to help them build their businesses with the use of state-of-the-art technologies and offering them business efficiency and increased profitability. The product is available nationwide through our well-established network of authorized sales and service dealers.”