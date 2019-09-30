Canon India launches CLICKTRACE; a print shop management software for copy shops

Canon India launched CLICKTRACE, a print shop management software. Exclusively built for Canon production printers, the software is designed to optimize order processing and pricing, exactly find out the print jobs done from shop floor about CLICKS and media usage even when one is away. Additionally, CLICKTRACE will empower the users to quickly adapt to the increasing demand for fast and safe information access through an easy-to-manage software solution.

CLICKTRACE offers an intuitive interface and an inbuilt instructional system to ensure a short learning curve for the existing as well as new users for better productivity. The software order entry form is designed with an open approach specifically for efficiency in price accuracy. With growing types of media and change in customer demands, CLICKTRACE also grants a full overview of purchase, media consumption and alerts of low stock media in time. This eventually helps in reducing the stock of media which are used less or never used.

Speaking on the launch of CLICKTRACE, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “Staying true to our commitment of customer delight, Canon India takes pride in being at the helm of world class technology in the professional printing business. As a responsible brand, it is our endeavor to bring forth products and solutions that are a perfect blend of business efficiency and cost reduction. Our approach is not just focused on printing, but printing efficiently. With the increasing emphasis on resource optimization and automation, Indian businesses are eyeing for operational efficiency, cost reduction, improved turnaround time and serviceability. We understand this need of our customers and CLICKTRACE is the right step towards offering a perfect solution to the needs of our valuable customers.”

Expressing his views on the launch announcement, Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Professional Printing Products (PPP), Canon India said, “At Canon, we are committed to customer delight. We aim to achieve this by creating “Reliable Products, Solutions & Services”. Our customers’ needs are captured vide structured feedback and over past 2 years we have been receiving inputs from the proprietors of digital printing about specific challenges in managing their operations. Taking into consideration the feedback, we have developed CLICKTRACE – a digital workflow automation software. With this software, we aim to integrate their print workflow needs under a simple and single solution. Built exclusively for the imagePRESS series with EFI as the front end, the software helps turn paper intensive or manual processes into streamlined digital workflows. We believe that this software will play a major role in solving both small and big challenges faced by the digital printers and will prove to be an important milestone in the growth story of our customers.”

CLICKTRACE provides an easy solution to the biggest challenge for any copy shop, that is, of keeping a track of prints for all its customers by maintaining a customer master list. The master list can be updated and downloaded easily as and when required for any given period using the software. Additionally, it helps shop owners to keep a close track of each pending payments and update it as and when received.

Moreover, the software helps in managing orders with pre-added price list and media catalogue, including options for pre-press, post press and customer data. It also helps in avoiding media stock situation by getting prior alerts from system by showing media consumption trends like the one used the most and the least. CLICKTRACE is built to track any possible mismatch in consumption and orders by providing details of clicks and media used from printer controller and order management systems. Owners can also enjoy getting real time updates on pending, completed and processing orders on their emails.