Canon India launches Canon Image Square Flagship Store in Delhi

Canon India reinforced its investment to experience a whole new imaging revolution through the launch of its flagship Canon Image Square (CIS) store in New Delhi. Located in N40, Outer circle, Connaught Place, the new store is aimed at providing engaging, interactive and informative experience to the consumers.

Moving beyond just being a product store, the flagship CIS store are ‘imaging stores,’ that would allow consumers to make memories and be allured by the magic of photography thus marking a significant landmark in Canon’s journey in India.

The flagship CIS store is aimed to enrich the consumer experience for all the Canon products across segments ranging from entry level cameras to high end professional cameras. In addition to this, the store will also exhibit Cinema cameras, few leading Canon printers and wide range of unmatched Canon lenses ensuring more positive purchasing decision by the consumers.

Sharing his thoughts on the inauguration, Kazutada Kobayashi President & CEO, Canon India said, “Commitment towards the country and dedication of Canon, together has translated into growth over the years. With the launch of first of its kind Canon Image Square flagship store, Canon India marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. CIS stores have been successful in contributing to Canon’s significant customer outreach and positioning it as a market leader. Having established its presence with more than 250 stores in 100+ cities, we take pride in being total solution providers in the imaging arena. The launch of this flagship CIS stores will certainly raise the benchmark for customer service.

Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging & Information Centre, Canon India said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our flagship Canon Image Square store in the capital city, New Delhi. The new flagship store is fashioned in such a way that it creates sweeping experience for the customers with the gamut of cameras including cinema cameras, lenses and complete imaging solution in order to make the right choice of the products. The store also features some of the leading printers that have been delighting the consumers. New Delhi is one of the key markets for us, not just in terms of customer base but also for being abreast with the technology trends that influence other markets. We look forward to receiving great feedback from our customers and add value to their imaging experience.”