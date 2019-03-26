Canon hosted its 9th edition of PhotoMarathon for the first time in Kolkata

Canon India is back with its ninth edition of the most coveted live photo contest – Canon PhotoMarathon in Kolkata for East India. After successful editions in the past, Canon hosted the competition for the first time in East India at Science City Auditorium, Mirania Gardens, Topsia, Kolkata. The theme-based day-long photography saw participation from over 500 participants who showcased their skills to compete for exciting prizes.

The 9th edition of Canon PhotoMarathon was flagged off by Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India. The participants were judged by an eminent jury panel, including Ravi Dhingra- lifestyle and commercial photographer; Mr. Rambabu Dhanishetty- wedding and fashion photographer and Tejas Soni- renowned wildlife photographer.

Elaborating on the event, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “We at Canon believe that photography is an art that needs to be cherished and nurtured by everyone. Being a leader in the imaging space with more than 20 years of legacy in the country, we have played a pivotal role in the evolution of photography culture and are proud to have connected many to the marvels of imaging. Over the years, Canon PhotoMarathon has been an integral platform for us to drive forward the zeal for photography across the country. At the same time, it is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our input-to-output product expertise, delivering a wholesome imaging experience for our users. We have seen both budding enthusiasts and professionals participate with equal vigour in the competition, unleashing a world full of memories and stories to treasure. With the ninth edition of PhotoMarathon, we aim to bring more and more people on board to witness the powerful and magical medium of imaging.”

Speaking at the occasion, Eddie Udagawa Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information centre, Canon India, said, “Canon PhotoMarathon is one of our several initiatives aimed at creating a unique platform for photography enthusiasts to express themselves through the art of clicking. We have received an overwhelming response from participants for our previous editions. We feel extremely proud with the photographic capabilities that Canon PhotoMarathon managed to attract this year for the first ever event conducted in Kolkata. Our focus remains to support this extraordinary pool of emerging photographers to showcase their individual talent and build relations with fellow photographers.”