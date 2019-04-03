Canon expands its sales and service footprint in North India

Canon India has further strengthened its consumer connect in North India with the opening of its new Authorized Service Franchise (ASF) Level III in Ludhiana. The launch will enable the organization to further reach out to its customers across Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, offering them a multitude of premium value added services.

Inaugurated by Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO and Rahul Goel, Director-Market Engineering Center, the ASF Level III facility will be the go-to-place for any camera related service required by Canon users. Known for its vast service outreach, the imaging marvel currently operates five ASF Level III centers across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune and Ludhiana.

Canon India also owns and operates six Master Service Centre (MSC) presently in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Cochin and Kolkata. Equipped with state of the art facility and equipment, MSC can repair all types of DSLRs, Mirror less cameras, Lenses, Camera accessories, Digital Camera/Digital Video Camcorder, Network Surveillance Cameras and Projectors.

The organization has also launched its third PIXMA Zone in India, unveiling a new destination for inkjet printers in Ludhiana.

Designed and conceptualized to exhibit the entire range of Canon Inkjet technology and its features, the PIXMA Concept store is aimed to familiarize the consumers with all categories of Inkjet printers, cartridges and photo media according to their usage and needs. The product display for home, professional and office use would include product series like MG series, MAXIFY, G series, TS series, E series, professional portable printer and Pro-series printers.

Speaking at the occasion, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “At Canon, customer delight is not just a tagline for us, it is a philosophy which we abide by, leading to a strong bond with our customers. We truly believe that happy and satisfied customers contribute immensely towards the growth journey of a brand and our two decade old legacy in the country stands testament to the same. Along with providing world class products and solutions, it has been our constant endeavor to come closer to our customers through our robust service support.’’

Kobayashi further added, “North region has been one of our key focus markets and the launch of our ASF Level III center and PIXMA Zone in Ludhiana will be a step further to fortify our connect with our customer community. We foresee this launch to be yet another milestone in our journey of customer delight, enabling us to penetrate into the widest geographies in the country.”