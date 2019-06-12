Canon Expanded PIXMA G-Series portfolio with its latest high-speed Ink Tank printers

Canon India expanded its iconic PIXMA G Series line-up with the new category launch of Monochrome Ink Tank PrinterPIXMA GM2070 and launch of two variants in the colourInk Tank printers-PIXMA G6070, PIXMA G5070.The PIXMA G6070 is a multi-function printer allowing users to use it as a copier and scanner, while PIXMA G5070 and PIXMA GM2070 are single function printers. The new line-up features the popular integrated Ink Tank design, automatic two-sided printing, large paper feeding capacity, and full network compatibility, making them ideal for customers with high print volume demands.

Understanding the increasing demand from consumers and businesses for cost-efficient and reliable ink tank technology, the new models are specifically designed to lower business printing costs when compared to mono laser printers. With an ultra-low printing cost of approximately 8 paisa per print, the latest G series printers are equipped to reduce the cost of printing by almost 90%, as compared to mono laser printers, which costs approximately Rs. 2 per print with original toners. Additionally, Canon has incorporated an ‘economy’ mode in the PIXMA G series line-up, through which consumers can print up to 8300 pages with a single black refill as compared to the black output of 6000 pages, which most of competitors offer. Furthermore, this will help consumers to get over the frequent changes of toners and consequently, help them reduce carbon footprint to a considerable amount, also translating into significant savings for any organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamaki Hashimoto, Group Executive of Consumer Inkjet Group &Executive Officer of Canon Inc. said, “India has witnessed a rapid growth in the inkjet business for Canon and has been one of our top priority markets for expansion. Our learnings from the business in India, provides us an immense opportunity to nurture our new products. True to India’s cultural diversity, print applications are also diverse. Our Ink tank business in India has an excellent blend of home and office customers, which gives us the opportunity to have a balanced focus between B2C and B2B segments.”

Speaking about the launch, he further added, “Having received a tremendous response for our G-series printers globally, we are delighted to expand the portfolio with the launch of new monochrome ink tank printers. I am glad to be a part of the launch in India which will be a new leap in our growth story across the markets.”

Commenting on the landmark, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “At Canon India, our endeavour has always been to consistently bind innovation together with service that enhances customer delight. Our foray into the ink tank category was a critical milestone to our printer business, which has led to a steady growth in our market share in the inkjet category. This has also led to the Consumer System Products division become one of the highest contributing businesses for us in India. As we continue to grow stronger and drawing from the success, we are proud to launch the latest addition to our PIXMA G-series.”

Highlighting the future plans, Kobayashi added, “I am optimistic that the launch will further enhance our presence in India, and increase our market share by 25% in the ink tank category. With this endeavour we believe that our new product range will cater to our commitment of enriching experience for our customers as well as be a significant step in attaining double digit growth for our business.’’

Commenting on the launch, Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India ,said, “With the increased technology adoption and internet penetration, we have witnessed a shift in the print requirements of customers; both in home segments and businesses. As pioneers in the imaging industry, we consider it our responsibility to bring forth products that addresses the evolving requirements of our customers and make them adept in today’s connected world. Taking this momentum ahead, we are thrilled to announce the latest addition to our flagship PIXMA G series equipped with the latest technology and user-friendly features. With this new addition, Canon is poised to propel the next wave of growth in the Ink Tank category by offering comprehensive portfolio of compelling products in the category.”

Speaking on this occasion, C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer Systems Products (CSP), Canon India said, “At Canon, we are dedicated towards the growth of printing culture in the country, and enable customers to witness the joy of printing. In line with the evolving technology landscape, we ensure that they have access to the best in class printing solutions for their money. Our expansion of PIXMA G-series portfolio is a testament to our commitment of empowering our customers with the most innovative, cost effective and productive solutions. With the additional user-friendly features and revamped design, the new printers are a good amalgamation of next level modern technology and cost-efficiency that adequately serves the end customer.”