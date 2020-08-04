Canalys: Worldwide tablet PC market surges by 26% in Q2 2020

Worldwide tablet shipments hit 37.5 million units in Q2 2020, a remarkable 26% year-on-year increase. Tablets, part of the PC market, had faltered in recent years, but demand in Q2 2020 was boosted by consumers and businesses wanting affordable access to basic computing power and larger screens to facilitate remote work, learning, and leisure. Vendors were able to ramp up production to meet this renewed demand. At the same time, retailers and carriers in various markets provided financial incentives on devices and data to encourage tablet purchases.

The top five tablet vendors all benefited from the surge in demand to post double-digit growth and reach shipment levels usually associated with the Q4 holiday season. Apple grew iPad shipments by 20% to lead the market once again, shipping more than 14 million units, a record for a second quarter. Samsung maintained its second-place position, shipping 7 million units, and growing 39%. Huawei came third, with shipments up 45% year on year, thanks to a particularly strong performance in Western Europe. Amazon followed with an increase of 37%, then Lenovo, which leads the overall PC market, and was the fastest-growing tablet vendor, up 53%.

“Tablets enjoyed a renaissance in Q2 2020 because the devices tick so many boxes for remote work and education use,” said Canalys Analyst Ishan Dutt.

“The channel and carrier ecosystem around tablets has also played a significant role in this stellar Q2 performance,” said Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton.

The total PC market (including tablets), grew 14% to 110.5 million in Q2 2020. Lenovo took first place, shipping 20.2 million desktops, notebooks, and tablets, a year-on-year increase of 12%. Apple came second with 19.6 million shipments, up 18% year on year on the back of an impressive quarter for its iPads and MacBooks. HP, Dell, and Samsung rounded out the top five.