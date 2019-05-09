Cambium Networks Announces cnHeat Network Planning Subscription Service

Cambium Networks announced the cnHeat network planning subscription service to provide a heat map coverage model display of locations that are available for fixed wireless broadband connectivity with the PMP 450 and ePMP outdoor fixed wireless point-to-multipoint distribution networks. cnHeat clearly predicts new connectivity opportunities to leverage the Cambium Networks’ Wireless Fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions.

“We are using cnHeat to evaluate prospective subscriber site locations for coverage, which will allow us to optimize subscriber site selection and return on our investment,” said Rob Reif, Chief Technology Officer for Pixius Communications in Wichita, Kansas. “Thus far the results have been very encouraging.”

The cnHeat subscription service is available to cover all locations around the globe. A video demonstration of cnHeat software from field work with Pixius Communications is HERE.

“The cnHeat service specifically identifies business and residential customer locations that are reachable by existing or planned network infrastructure and enables network operators to focus on top line revenue growth. Based on Cambium Networks’ experience in RF technology and working closely with network operators around the world, cnHeat generates highly accurate RF coverage predictions,” said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Cambium Networks. “Better information enables network operators to reduce the time and cost of site survey field work and dramatically improve success of installations.”

cnHeat is the latest tool from Cambium Networks to improve wireless communications performance and efficiency. Network operators can rapidly design high reliability links with the free LINKPlanner service, and monitor performance and manage the network with the free cnMaestro end-to-end management system.