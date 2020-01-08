Callum Eade Appointed as new VP Sales, APJ at Commvault

Commvault has announced the appointment of Callum Eade as vice president of APJ. Eade joins the company with extensive sales and business development experience and will be responsible for driving growth across Commvault’s diverse markets in Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Commvault, he was vice president, APJ for the Software Defined Data Center at VMWare, where he established and rapidly grew one of its most successful segments.

Eade’s appointment coincides with the appointment of Marco Fanizzi as vice president of EMEA. Fanizzi, has more than 30 years in the enterprise data industry, covering multiple geographies and sectors. He will drive the company’s growth objectives across more than 70 markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa

The appointments follow a slew of recent additions that have strengthened Commvault’s go-to-market team and reinvigorated its strategic vision for innovation and global growth. Under the leadership of Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer at Commvault, the company appointed former EMC executive, David Boyle, as vice president of sales for the Americas. The company also appointed former VMWare executive, Mercer Rowe to drive its worldwide channel strategy.

Commvault has simultaneously laid the foundation of its vision of the cloud-enabled future with the acquisition of software-defined storage specialist Hedvig and the launch of Metallic, a Commvault venture offering SaaS-based data management and protection.

“I am thrilled to join Commvault at this time of monumental market opportunity. Customers globally and everywhere in APJ no longer want but expect to be able to achieve competitive advantage and business value form their data. Following the acquisition of Hedvig, and recent introduction the Metallic SaaS offering, Commvault is in a unique position of strength to deliver on these needs and create a new standard of excellence for the next generation of data management expectations. I relish a challenge and Commvault has the strong customer base and innovative leadership to be victorious,” said Eade.

Eade is no stranger to personal challenges having swum the English Channel and competed in more than 30 international Ironman events supporting cancer charity causes.

“This role is highly demanding and covers a wide range of responsibilities across a hugely diverse region. Callum brings a strong personality of overcoming challenges with an in-depth understanding of the nuances of managing business across all of the very culturally diverse APJ markets. We are very excited to have Callum onboard and his experience of running regional sales programmes in the software defined storage market will be a key factor for our success going forward,” said Di Blasio.