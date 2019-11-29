CallHealth recognised as the Best Software Architecture for an IT Product at the Architecture World Summit, New York

CallHealth, the world’s first and truly integrated healthcare platform for “Everything about health”, brought home the award for the “Best Software Architecture for an IT Product” at the ICMG Global Enterprise Architecture Ratings & Awards 2019 that was recently held in New York, USA.

CallHealth has been recognized as an Organization with Best Software Architecture for an IT product from among 300 companies and 32 Global finalists. The finalists were from five regions namely USA (including Brazil), Canada, Europe, India, APAC (including ANZ, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore) and Middle East (including Africa) that included companies such as Cathay Pacific (Flight Operations for Paperless Cockpit), Canadian National (Digital Automated Inspection Portal) and Vistara (Opportunity Discovery Engine). CallHealth has also been recognized among the top 2 in the category of “Best Digital Architecture in Healthcare (Hospitals)”.

For the last 14 years, ICMG Architecture Awards have been the most prestigious global awards, honoring excellence in Enterprise and IT Architecture space. These awards are a testimony to CallHealth’s revolutionary Enterprise Architecture. CallHealth’s Enterprise Architecture was evaluated across 15 key parameters.

Commenting on the win, Hari Thalapalli, CEO, CallHealth said, “We are excited and humbled to be recognized on a global platform such as ICMG. An award of this stature, wherein we compete with companies that have been in business for more than 40 years, reflects the maturity of our vision and belief in creating the right foundational architecture for bringing a disruptive change in global healthcare delivery systems. Significant in-house efforts have gone into developing a holistic software architecture and has helped us create a disruptive healthcare platform. We at CallHealth are determined to simplify our customer’s lives by helping them access the best-in-class healthcare globally using our platform as a backbone.”

Since its inception, ICMG Global Architecture Excellence Award Program has been driven by an independent jury. It has now become a global benchmark of excellence with leading companies of the world. The eminent jury included, Mr. John. A. Zachman, Jury Chairman (Founder and President of Zachman International), Mr. Sunil Dutt Jha, ICMG, CEO ICMG, Mr. Krish Ayyar, ICMG, Managing Partner ICMG, and Mr. Alexander Samarin, Digital Transformation Consultant.