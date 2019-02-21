CAIT Begins National Campaign To Boycott Chinese Goods By Traders

In the wake of China constantly supporting Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has launched a national campaign calling the traders across the Country to boycott Chinese goods to teach a lesson to China. The CAIT has also declared that trade associations all over the Country will burn Holi of Chinese goods on 19th March on the verge of Holi festival.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that now the time has come when the China should suffer due to its proximity with Pakistan in terms of providing all kinds of assistance including finance and such resources are used against India. Therefore, the CAIT has launched a national campaign to boycott Chinese goods among trading community of the Country calling the traders not to sell or buy Chinese goods and on the other hand will make their consumers aware about not to purchase Chinese goods. In its national campaign, the CAIT will also rope in national organizations of Transport, Consumers, Small Industries, Farmers, Hawkers and other sections.

China’s export to India stands about 75 billion dollars per year and if this is brought down considerably by boycotting Chinese goods, it will certainly affect the economy of China since India is largest market for China over the globe. The CAIT has demanded the Government to levy custom duty from 300% to 500% on import of Chinese goods to discourage imports from China.

Both Mr. Bhartia and Mr. Khandelwal demanded the Government that in order to bring J&K into mainstream of the Country and also bring parity between J&K and States of rest of the Country and to ensure better and effective administration, the J&K should be divided into 3 States Jammu, Let Laddakh and Kashmir. The CAIT has also demanded that following the One Nation-One Tax principle of GST, the toll tax levied in Jammu should be scrapped.