CA Technologies Unveils Updates to CA Automic One Automation Platform

CA Technologies announced its new release of the CA Automic One Automation platform, a unified suite of automation products delivering intelligent automation to the enterprise. The new release empowers Ops with new lifecycle management capabilities of automation artifacts, intelligent critical-path management and support for PostgreSQL. It also enables “shift-left” automation capabilities for developers with new automation-as-code functionality and connects automation silos through new integrations with CA Workload Automation, CA Continuous Delivery Director, and now incorporates CA Jarvis for new analytics capabilities.

Implementation of enterprise-wide automation is a key and necessary component of continuous delivery in every Modern Software Factory. Within the Worldwide Infrastructure Operations Software Market, the Delivery Automation and Delivery Application Release Automation subsector increased considerably, with Gartner forecasting 11 percent total Delivery Automation market growth (27 percent for Application Release Automation) in 2017.

CA’s Automation portfolio equips IT organizations with the tools they need to move from opportunistic to systemic automation, responding to customer needs by unifying automation silos and driving automation across core business processes. The portfolio, built on a foundation of intelligent automation that supports systems to undertake more complex tasks, apply better awareness and understand the underlying business context to deliver accurate and efficient decision-making.

“adidas is committed to be the best sports company. For several years, CA Automation has helped drive agility across our core internet-based applications to offer a high level of customer service,” said Robert Lenz, solution architect for Process Automation at adidas. “The result is being able to meet customer demand, especially during busy international events – for example redesigning our retail replenishment process with CA Automation (Automic). By bridging our automation silos into one single platform with CA Automation and improving processes with automation, we have cut 95 percent of the manual efforts. CA Automation’s new functionality improves our solution experience, so that we can better serve adidas business requirements as well as our customers.”

CA Technologies offers a breadth of automation products from across the company, bringing the Modern Software Factory to life for accelerated business transformation and empowering modern application delivery. Seamlessly integrating with existing IT resources and systems, CA Automic One Automation enables businesses to extend the life of their current investments.

“Enterprise-wide automation is becoming increasingly relevant for every business across Asia Pacific and Japan as they look to compete and succeed in today’s data-driven digital economy. To date, CA is the only automation provider to deliver Intelligent Automation to enable DevOps requirements of Continuous Everything to support our customers’ ongoing evolution to become modern software factories,” said Abhilash Purushothaman, vice president, DevOps & Automation – Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at CA Technologies.