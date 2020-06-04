Businesses in APJ Witnessed Greater Average Cost Of Data Loss Compared To Global Counterparts: Dell Technologies

The Dell Technologies Global Data Protection Index 2020 Snapshot reveals that organizations in Asia Pacific and Japan except China on average are managing 64% more data than they were a year ago. With this surge in data comes inherent challenges. The vast majority (Global: 81% & APJ: 77%) of respondents reported their current data protection solutions will not meet all of their future business needs.

The Snapshot, a follow-on to the biennial Global Data Protection Index, globally surveyed 1,000 IT decision makers across 15 countries at public and private organizations with 250+ employees about the impact these challenges and advanced technologies have on data protection readiness. Of the 1000 IT decision makers, a fourth were from Asia Pacific and Japan. The regional findings also show positive progress as an increasing number of organizations in APJ – 75% in 2019, up from 74% in 2018 – see their data as valuable and are currently extracting value or plan to in the future (vis-à-vis Global 80% in 2019, up from 74% in 2018).

“The exponential data growth combined with increasing data value is creating opportunities but also new risks as organizations grapple with how to reliably and sustainably protect their information,” said , Alex Lei, Vice President, Data Protection Solutions, Asia Pacific & Japan, Dell Technologies. “As the value of an enterprise’s data increases, the cost of data lost increases substantially. In 2020 and beyond, organizations that leverage comprehensive data management and protection capabilities across their multi-platform and multi-cloud environments, will be prepared to effectively mitigate emerging risks, accelerate innovation, reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and optimize business outcomes.”

“As India transitions towards a digital economy, organizations have been realizing that their existing data protection solutions may not able to sufficient to meet their future business needs,” said, Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager- Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies. “Moreover, as we enter next data decade, Indian organizations will increasingly look to deploy diverse cloud environments and platforms. To ensure that their data is well-protected, compliant and secure, they will require a robust data protection portfolio to enable them to eliminate data protection complexity, mitigate the risk of data loss and downtime. At Dell Technologies, through our comprehensive and innovative portfolio we are well-positioned to address the ever-changing data protection needs of our customers’.”