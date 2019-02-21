BuildTrack Deploys its Home Automation Solutions for Tallest Building in Kolkata

BuildTrack, a brand in Smart Automation & IoT products and solutions, deploys its Home Automation & Building Management Solutions for ‘The 42’ (located at 42B Chowringhee Road, Kolkata) a 62 storey, a residential skyscraper that towers above Kolkata, and is currently the tallest residential building in Eastern India.

BuildTrack provides a number of state-of-the-art products and solutions that seamlessly work together to provide with upscale living in this ultra-modern residential tower. The smart solutions that are provided aim to provide unparalleled, Safety, Security, Convenience, Comfort and Energy Efficiency in order to enhance the living experience for residents in the bungalow sized apartments at ‘The 42’.

BuildTrack Smart Automation and IoT Solutions are deployed within the individual apartments and across the whole building and connect together a whole host of systems including, fire panel systems, access control systems which includes 24/7 vigilance facility with CCTV cameras, proximity card reader with boom barrier / bollard control, swipe card access to entrance lobby and lifts, biometric front door locks, and video door phone monitoring. The tower will also have advanced fire detection, alarm and suppression systems as per fire-authority norms. Establishing a broad eco-system that is an exception in meeting the resident’s needs while optimizing the ability to manage the facility efficiently.

Talking about the project, Balbir Khera, CEO, BuildTrack, said, “We are confident that ‘The 42’ is on its way to becoming the poster-child for Smart Buildings not only in India but across the globe. We at BuildTrack are building the Homes of Modern India that are making a statement and bringing ‘Digital Dreams’ to reality”.

The 42 will offer its residents the exclusive luxury of enjoying world-class facilities that come with upscale living in an ultramodern residential tower. “We are delighted to have BuildTrack’s state-of-the-art Smart Automation solutions providing the resident’s unparalleled safety and security in the facility and making it the Smartest Building in the city”, says Yashaswi Shroff, Director – Alcove Realty.