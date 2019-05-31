BSNL Mega Project Empowered by Uniline

In a bid to improve rural communication infrastructure Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL has taken up a mega project of covering Pan India network enabling its rural users to have easy and smooth Wifi connectivity in villages throughout India.

RK Bansal, MD, Uniline said, “ the supply of 12,000 numbers of Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) were being done as the main component and most vital towards running such Wifi Networks Uniline, known for its reliability, ruggedness and all terrain friendly products was entrusted by BSNL to achieve this objective for the supply towards these installations.” Bansal also said their installation worth over Rs 25 crores has already been commissioned. BSNL has also entrusted maintenance upon Uniline as well.