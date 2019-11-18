BRIX Launches Portable Slim Quiet USB Powered Laptop Notebook Cooling Pad

BRIX announced the new Portable Slim Quiet USB Powered Laptop Notebook Cooling Pad. BRIX Cooling Pad is ergonomically designed for a better viewing and typing angle, allowing users to work or play on your laptop for prolonged periods without straining your neck, back, and wrist. Unlike other cooling pads in market Brix Air Series cooling pads are offered in silent and robust models along with adjustable fan speed to keep the balance between silence and performance.

“With more and more consumers showing liking towards compact and mobile solutions, gaming laptops and notebook adoption rate in India is exponentially increasing. BRIX Cooling Pads are an ideal accessory to help users reduce the laptop/notebook temperature and prolong its life by maximizing airflow,” said Sanjay Garg, CEO at BRIX.

BRIX portable slim quiet USB powered laptop Notebook cooling pad is lightweight, and portable barely over an inch of thickness and weighs only 1.6 720 grams. Super quiet fans create a noise-free and interference-free environment for users. Easy to carry, silent and robust, the BRIX Wind is also usable with a gaming console and 2 USB ports to avoid missing one. Featuring aerodynamic design for maximum cooling, the product gets rid of heat and enhances cooling performance by up to 20% when compared to no cooling pad.