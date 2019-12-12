BPE-Lenovo Partnership Wins Computer & UPS Order From APTS for AP Gram Panchayat Project

Best Power Equipment (India) and Lenevo have grabbed their largest order of 14,944 Online UPS along with 29888 computers, from Andhra Pradesh Technology Services Limited (APTS), for Andhra Gram Panchayat Project. Overall, APTS on a press release, announced, saved Rs. 66 crore on the entire order. It was BPE’s strategic move which changed the whole bid drastically for BPE-Lenovo partnership making it the largest successful deal.

Andhra Pradesh government held reverse tendering for buying 29,888 computers and 14,944 UPSs. It resulted in overall savings of approximately Rs. 66 crores.

Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipment (India) Private Limited, said “BPE has always been a forward-thinking organization with a predictable and stable financial model. It has the ability to anticipate, envision, maintain flexibility, and empower others to create value.”

He further added, “Andhra Pradesh Technology Services reverse tender winning is one good example of learning how synergies can be created based upon the core competencies. Lenovo is a great brand for desktops, and in partnership with them, we are positive about the delivery of best standard services to Andhra Pradesh government in term of supplying computers and UPSs.”

“We look forward to having such strategic partnerships in future to execute the projects in the best way. We are experts in System Integration and help in testing product, clearance, delivery and installations. Partnering with reputed hardware technology companies in a government bid in future, will be a win-win situation for us as well as the other party and the government”, added, Mr. Satpathy.

Best Power Equipment (India) Private Limited offers uninterruptable power supply (UPS) solutions, photovoltaic (PV) inverters, data centre solutions, batteries, and other power accessories in their portfolio.