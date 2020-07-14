BPE Expands Market Presence Through Dell Technologies Distribution Network in India

Best Power Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd. an end-to-end strategic power solutions company, has announced its partnership with Dell Technologies. The partnership aims to expand the market presence of Best Power Equipments (BPE) power back-up solutions by leveraging Dell Technologies distribution reach & retail infrastructure in the India. With this partnership, BPE reliable and efficient uninterruptible power systems (UPS), ranging from 600VA upto 1000kVA, will now be available throughout Dell Technologies ’ distribution and retail network. The range of UPS includes LI series BPI Series 650VA-2200VA, Online UPS 1 Ph Output, MSI Series 1- 10kVA, Online UPS 3 Ph Output & GTMI Series 60-120kVA, and entire Modular range 6K to 1000KVA, and Smart rack, Modularized Data centers. BPE’s alliance with Dell Technologies will help us expand our partner community and help maximize our market share,” said Mr.Amitansu Satpathy managing director – BPE. “The extensive network of Dell Technologies will enable customers in distant towns and cities have access to BPE industry leading UPS systems that help manage power more efficiently, reliably and safely.”

Commenting on the partnership Sandeep Chopra- Product Manager India, Enterprise Infrastruture Products Distribution, Dell Technologies Ltd. said, “We are excited about our partnership with BPE. We see a great opportunity to create value by leveraging our distribution footprint across the country. With an increasing demand of energy efficient power systems, there is an immense growth opportunity for BPE to expand its footprint in the Indian market. We are committed to achieve our targets by extending our value chain efficiency to BPE and anticipate this alliance reaching new heights in the future.”

BPE with its headquarters at Noida, India, was established in the year 2000. The company has strategically expanded, by providing power solutions for IT, Industrial & Critical equipment, telecom, data centres & electro-medical gadgets, not only in India but at Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.BPE manufactures at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Noida. The product range includes Line Interactive UPS, Single Phase Online UPS, Three Phase Online UPS, Rack Mount/ Modular UPS and Solar Inverter & IDU.