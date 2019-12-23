BPE Conferred with Awards & Accolades

Best Power Equipments India Pvt. Ltd (BPE), a Power Manufacturing Brand, bagged 4th Position as Online UPS manufacturer of the year 2019 for having entire turnover accounted for the sale of online UPS. This year, BPE’s entire range of Online UPS earned satisfaction level with A++ratings. (Source: softdiskindia.com )These ratings have been graded according to the user’s perception of various installations & their views. It is also a proud moment as the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra honored Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director of BPE for his outstanding work & professional achievement as an entrepreneur. He was conferred with ‘DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI AWARD’ from his Institute in a special function GAME (Global Alumini Meet for Excellence) held this month.

Winning this coveted award, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director – BPE said, “It is a great moment for us to win these coveted awards which stand for professional excellence. Moreover, with our increasing focus on innovation, R & D and manufacturing capabilities, our commitment is to provide energy saving applications at very affordable costs & thus provide satisfaction to the ever-growing demand of UPS products in the Indian market.”BPE with new Factories coming and getting more revenues, indirectly BPE contributing to lot of Employments for the Industry.

He further added, “These ratings are a testimony to our capability which enables our customers to minimize business interruptions, improve system availability, enhance the manageability of power devices and optimize the cost of ownership. Thanks to our customers for showing faith & confidence in BPE, we’ll keep working to improve the satisfaction level to its best.”

In India, BPE’s UPS has a strong presence amongst domestic OEMs with 11 branches & 350+ employees across the country with a network of over 300 distributors. The company is selling more than 20000 UPS in India every month.

The Award was conferred by Soft Disk, a brand known for SD awards that organizes in-depth surveys of the power electronics industry every year. Soft Disk probed the satisfaction level, brand recall, speed of response to services required, pre-sales end-user education, costing, etc. through 15000 direct mailers and more than 500 personal interviews.