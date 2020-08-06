BPE Celebrates 20th year Anniversary

Best Power Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd (BPE), a power solutions company, celebrated businesses excellence journey of 20 years on 21st July. The virtual event show was inaugurated by chief guest Mr Deepak Gupta (PDG Rotary Club Delhi ) followed by lamp lighting by Mr.Amitansu Satypathy -Managing Director and Mrs Surya Shikha Satpathy –Director BPE .

Two hours event was full with enthusiasm and enjoyment.BPE awarded twenty employees for continues years of service. Approx 400 people attended the virtual event which includes customers, partners, System integrators, government officials’ .BPE awarded more than hundred business partners in Premium, Super Achiever, Valuable and International performing category.

Over the two decades Best Power Equipments has become one of the leading Indian multinational company engaged in providing end-to-end strategic power solutions. BPE provides a complete suite of power management solutions including Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) from 600 VA to 1000 kVA Customized smart rack solutions , and Solar Inverters. BPE focused on Green UPS designs energy-saving technology. Today BPE has more the 1lakh installation base ,300 plus channel partners,National distributor Ingram Micro and IRIS Computers. Government ‘Make in India’ initiative, has been one of the most significant, structured. The call for vocal for local by government is going to boost the ambitious ‘Make in India’

BPE being an Indian local manufacturer aim in achieving sustainable development goals and in promoting innovation, creativity, and sustainable work to boost the country’s economy and stand in the global markets, reaching revenue growth target from 200Crores to 500 Crores in the coming years .

We are committed to achieve our targets by extending our value chain efficiency, BPE anticipate reaching new heights in the future. Big thank you to our partners customers for keeping us in business for 20years,said Mr.Amitansu Satpathy managing director – BPE.

BPE with its headquarters at Noida, India, was established in the year 2000. The company has strategically expanded, by providing power solutions for IT, Industrial & Critical equipment, telecom, data centres & healthcare , not only in India but at Singapore, Malaysia,turkey,UAE and other countries.BPE manufactures at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Noida. The product range includes Line Interactive UPS, Single Phase Online UPS, Three Phase Online UPS, Rack Mount/ Modular UPS and Solar Inverter & IDU.