BPE Appoints Industry Expert Anurag Mathur as Regional Director

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited, India’s leading manufacturer, which provides end-to-end strategic power solutions, has appointed Anurag Mathur as Regional Director – 3Phase UPS and Solar. He will be responsible for Product Development, Business Development, Channel Sales and Marketing and overall business growth. He will be based in Pune and look after all the operational aspects PAN India.

Anurag brings with him a rich industry experience of more than 27 years. Prior to joining Best Power Equipments, he was associated with Toshiba Mitsubishi Electric Industrial System Corp. (TMEiC) as Head Business Unit-Large UPS Systems Solution. He also has an extensive background for the Business Development of Product in International repute such as MGE (France), GAMATRONIC (Israel) and SOCOMEC (France). His key portfolio had been Brand Management/Product Launch team, Sales & Marketing Team, Direct & Indirect Channel Sales, P&L Management/ Business Operations, besides others.

Speaking about the on-boarding, Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments said, “BPE is a growing company and we need experience, expertise and acumen of our team members to penetrate the domestic as well as international market, which will eventually help scaling up the business. Anurag’s rich experience is definitely going to contribute towards the growth of BPE”.

Appointment at a senior leadership position at BPE highlights the company’s focus on expansion and potential reach into the regional markets across the country. With such a great experience, Anurag will spearhead the overall Product Management, Channel Sales, Marketing and Business Development PAN India.