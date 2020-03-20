BPE Appoints EX-Schneider Electric GM Girish Paralikar

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited has appointed Girish Paralikar as Associate Vice President -Service Head. As a business unit head, Girish will take care of corporate relationships and developing new and existing businesses across industries. He will be based in Mumbai and look towards enhancing the businesses in Maharashtra.

Girish brings with him a rich industry experience of more than 25 years. Prior to joining Best Power Equipments (BPE), he was working with Schneider Electric as General Manager -Field Services. He was responsible for Sales & partnerships wherein he achieved a milestone developing service business for APC and MG Brand. Supply chain management, Key Account Management thus nurturing strategic relationships with top accounts.

According to Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments (BPE), “We are very pleased to welcome Girish Paralikar & look forward to working with him to enhance brand presence in Maharashtra.” He further added that his appointment will further help BPE in expanding out horizons thus spreading our footprints.”

Girish also had an opportunity to be associated with HCL, Canon India, Kingston Technology & Lexmark International thus taking care as head about service delivery, tech support &customer service thus maintaining operational excellence.