BPE Achieves a Sales Growth of 12% in Modular UPS & Data Centre solution

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE) announced that it has achieved a sales growth of 12% in Modular UPS & Data Cube series. Catering to healthcare industry, IT, ITES, Government, Banking sector; there are different aspects of the usage of power & these sectors face the challenge on the issue of the quality of the power and the issue of the continuity of power.

These sectors need a high-density UPS with maximum capacity of 1000KW. Flexibility and redundancy power solution is on high importance thus, BPE has designed a solution Modular UPS GTM, PS Series (6KW – 1000KW), catering to their power requirement. The product has been uniquely designed for higher reliability thus providing efficiency of more than 98.5%. The highlight of Modular UPS is that it is fully functional; even when UPS is not turning on due to bad input power or turning the UPS on to operate during a power outage/failure. It also keeps track of status and performance of the machine to run critical infrastructure efficiently, and deliver a real-time, integrated view of the entire IT facility.

BPE provide high density data centre solutions. BPE Data Cube series data centre solution includes three solutions as IDU (Integrated Data Centre Unit), IDM (Integrated Data Centre Modular), IDR (Integrated Data Centre Room), covering all of indoor scenes of data centre in order to meet the diverse needs of customers. With low design & maintenance cost, Data Cube Series addresses IT needs without building a data centre space. Features include precision cooling, power management, monitoring and control technologies, and fire suppression all in an enclosed system. The modularized systems are quick to deploy compared to conventional DC build, efficient to operate, built for flexibility, and easy to manage.

Talking on the launch, Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments said, “As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global data center power market is expected to grow from USD 14.9 Billion in 2017 to USD 34.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.” He further added that BPE believes that these industry sectors require efficient power back-up partner who understands the challenges of the industry to offer support thus providing efficient service.”