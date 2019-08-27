Boult Audio launches SOUNDBARS with WOOFER 2.1

Boult Audio, a premium audio brand hailing from India which is known for its out of the box designs, best in class home audio quality and value for money products, has introduced their latest offering ‘Soundbars 2.1’ in the Home Audio category.

Not a fan of big and bulky speakers? Well, then bring home this Soundbar from Boult Audio. Sleek and stunning to look at, this 2.1-channel Soundbars multiple connectivity options and it offers a powerful sound output of 80 watts, so you can enjoy listening to the music present on your personal devices in much better quality and clarity.

Bring home this 2.1-channel Soundbars from Boult Audio and indulge in an audio experience like never before. Featuring a stunning and sleek design, this Boult Audio Soundbars helps you connect devices to it via multiple connectivity modes so that you can enjoy your favorite audio content in a better and more immersive way.

Discover a new level of immersive, cinematic audio experience at home with the Boult Soundbars 2.1. With a powerful 80W total output, slim sound bars and versatile woofer brings every aspect of your entertainment be it a song, show or movie to life in the volume and clarity it deserves. Drivers at each end of your sound bar deliver a clear mid and high range, while woofer fills in the rumbling lows. The 2.1 channel sound system provides a balanced sound and deep bass for your movies, music and even video games and you can experience cinematic sound that revolves around you.