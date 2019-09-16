Boost your Wi-Fi with Tenda AC10 Smart Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

Tenda brings in AC10 Smart Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router to provide secure, reliable and blazing fast Wi-Fi speed. AC10 provides a dual-band wireless speed of 1167 Mbps which is 3 times higher than wireless 11N speed ensuring stable online gaming and 4K video streaming. The Wi-Fi router is designed in accordance with next-generation 802.11ac wave 2.0 Wi-Fi standards.

Tenda AC10 is equipped with MU-MIMO and Beamforming+ Technology features which helps you to get unrivalled coverage and stable performance. MU-MIMO Technology ensures a stable wireless connection and increases the quality of connected clients and data processing while Beamforming Technology boosts range for 802.11ac wave2 Wi-Fi devices.

For delivering enhanced gaming and streaming experience, AC10 comes with 4 external Omni-directional antennas as well as 4-gigabit ports for faster and wider internet connection eliminating any Wi-Fi dead zones in the area. Apart from connectivity, Tenda AC10 comes with enhanced smart management and security features which help in managing networks easily and from anywhere. Its Smart Wi-Fi Schedule feature can turn on/off your Wi-Fi automatically. One of the unique features that make Tenda AC10 stand apart from its competitors is its “Smart Tenda Wi-Fi App” which helps in real-time management of your network.

John Dong, Director, Tenda India commented “We at Tenda work towards achieving high standards of innovations and technology through our relentless efforts. With the launch of AC10 Smart Wi-Fi Router, we are bringing modern technological advancements to the Indian market. Tenda AC10 is designed to meet all types of daily use as well as gaming requirements”.