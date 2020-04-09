Board Infinity has Introduced Microlearning to Enable Education Continuity During Covid Pandemic

Board Infinity, a career tech startup has introduced micro-learning in Personal Finance & Investment Planning, Data Structure &Algorithms, AI & ML, Product Management, Placement & Internship Preparation, and Python for Data Science. These modules are available from 10 hours to 20 hours depending upon the learners’ needs. Students can thus master the fundamentals from the comfort of their home and at an affordable cost. On successful completion, the learners also receive a digital certificate for each program.

In addition, the students have the advantage of live classes& mentoring from the industry experts to strengthen the fundamentals of each course. The experts include Rahul Baid – Senior Consultant, Deloitte Consulting; Yashwant Pachisia– AVP, Commercial Banking, HSBC; Ashish Anand – Marketing Director, Droom Technology; Mirza Rahim Baig – Analytics Leader, Flipkart; Kunaal Naik – Analytics Practitioner, Lifeaholic Evangelist, DELL EMC; Ruble Joseph – Vice President, eClerx; Naggapan Ramaswamy – Product Manager, Razorpay& Aditya Mehta – Data Scientist, General Mills

Speaking on this occasion, Sumesh Nair, Co-Founder of Board Infinity says, “COVID-19 has thrown life out of gear for everyone, whether it is business, parents or students. But thanks to technology, students are able to enhance their skills & continue their education. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced a shorter duration program for students & working professionals to continue their learning and get accustomed to new-age skills. This is a great time to upskill till the market picks up in the upcoming quarters.”

He further added that since the lockdown, we have added more than 8000 learners &there has been a surge in traffic from cities other than the top 10 such as Madurai, Nagpur, Jalandhar, Calicut, Belgaum, Raipur, Udaipur, Ranchi and Kanpur.