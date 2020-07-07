BlitzkriegXP sign Vedang Chavan A.K.A Vedzzas head coach for BXP PUBG Team

BlitzkriegXPIndia’s first experiential esports organization excited to announce that Vedang Chavan A.K.A Vedzzwill is joining as head coach of the PUBG mobile team. Vedang has previously played a crucial role as the coach at Marcos gaming and is currently involved with the rising PUBG squad, Megastars, as a performance analyst. With the in-game PUBG experience of 6000+ hours, to being a winner of Nyidiaicafe attack 2020, and eventually being titled as’The Ultimate Gamer in the house’ by Intel, as a coach Vedang will be responsible to refine the gaming tactics and mentor each BlitzkriegXP PUBG roster player.

“We are thrilled to have Vedzzjoin the BlitzkriegXP family. Based on his accomplishments as a player, coach, and analyst, Vedzz will, without a doubt, motivate, challenge, and inspire our players. With the addition of Vedang as our PUBG head coach, I’m positive that our PUBG roster is going to be indestructible,” remarks Samin ‘AceAthena121’ Ahmed, Head of Marketing, BlitzkriegXP,

On his new role, Vedang said “. I’m thrilled to be a part of BlitzkriegXP and utilize my gaming skills and train individual player to strengthen their gameplay.”

He also added “In the current scenario of Indian esports, coaching is an underrated profession. However, training and improving a gamer’s skills is the most important and ongoing challenge that a coach investigates into. I believe the role of a coach is not only limited to the enhancement of a player’s gaming skills but majorly involves learning individual strengths and weaknesses to help them achieve success.”