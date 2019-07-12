BLACK SHARK PARTNERS WITH F1 INFOSOLUTIONS

Black Shark, a cutting-edge gaming technology company, announced its partnership with F1 Infosolutions and Services Pvt Ltd., to provide repair, warranty and help desk support services to its users in India.

To ensure top-notch service quality, Black Shark with F1 Infosolutions will focus on building three (3) fundamental aspects of service, namely: coverage, quality and availability of spares. The current agreement will provide users access to a strong network of 100 walk-in centres strategically located at retail destinations for easy accessibility. The centres have been chosen basis the feedback from Black Shark’s fans in the current round of expansion.

Users can also avail guaranteed 1-hour turnaround time for their smartphone repairs, stellar customer support infrastructure and complimentary pickup-drop services for their Black Shark devices.

“After-sales service is one of the critical factors that define the overall purchase experience for a gaming enthusiast. We have committed significant internal resources to keep a close eye on speed and quality of resolution offered to our users. Black Shark and our partners are working round-the-clock to ensure that we are stocked with spares to provide users with the best service possible, always.” said David Li, General Manager at Black Shark India