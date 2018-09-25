Bitdefender Launches ‘Total Security 2019’

Bitdefender releases the ‘Total Security 2019’, an all-rounder solution to your ultimate safety and security. Bitdefender Total Security 2019 not only delivers multiple layers of protection against Ransomware but also a quick remediation along with it. The new Ransomware Remediation feature acts as a remediation layer that ensures data such as documents, pictures, videos, or music will be protected against any kind of ransomware attack.

The software puts an emphasis on Network Threat Prevention that stops the attacks before they even begin. The new network-based adaptive layer of protection prevents exploitation of vulnerabilities in your system, detects and blocks brute-force attempts, prevents your device from being compromised in botnet attacks and prevents sensitive information from being sent in unencrypted forms.

Bringing in the Advanced Threat defence, a unique behavioural detection technique, one could closely monitor active apps. The moment it detects anything suspicious, it takes instant action to prevent infections. With the commencement of the updated Anti-Phishing feature, Bitdefender Total Security 2019 sniffs and blocks websites that masquerade as trustworthy in order to steal financial data such as passwords or credit card numbers.

Lastly, keeping Privacy at the core, with the upgraded version of Bitdefender VPN you can stop worrying about privacy on the web. It protects your online presence by encrypting all Internet traffic. Bitdefender Total Security 2019 includes up to 200 MB daily encrypted traffic for your Windows, Android, macOS and iOS devices. With Parental Control and Privacy Firewall, get a powerful layer of network protection so your personal information stays safe from hackers and data snoops. The Software also helps you keep your social accounts safe with social network protection & password manager along with File encryption that helps you Create encrypted, password-protected vaults on your computer for confidential and sensitive documents.

Bitdefender Total Security 2019 is complete next generation protections for Windows, Mac OS, IOS and Android and can connect up to 10 devices in one go. The product is available in the online stores.