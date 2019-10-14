Birlasoft to accelerate Invacare’s Business Transformation Journey

Invacare Corporation and Birlasoft Ltd , part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified, The CK Birla Group, have signed a multi-year agreement wherein Birlasoft will deliver IT-as-a-Service to Invacare, the world’s leading manufacturer of wheelchairs, bariatric equipment, disability scooters, respiratory products and other homecare products.

Birlasoft will accelerate Invacare’s business transformation by modernizing systems, taking responsibility for the provision of service desk, applications, server, network and telephony support. Birlasoft will build a new analytics platform and move the Invacare data center to the cloud.

As a part of the IT transformation, Birlasoft will implement a new Product Lifecyle Management system and Invacare customers will benefit from a new ecommerce portal to access products, spares and supplies. Birlasoft will support Invacare in global implementation of SAP S/4HANA and associated SAP solutions, harmonizing business processes and information flows worldwide. New systems and processes will help drive innovation and operational excellence, in compliance with regulations.

“I am extremely excited about this partnership with Birlasoft as I believe it will allow us to harness the latest in process expertise, digital innovation and design thinking to connect our operations, move to the latest technologies, while making Invacare easier to do business with,” said Angela Goodwin, Chief Information Officer of Invacare.

“A business transformation of this magnitude requires significant capital investment. We want to improve customer experience and IT Operating Costs through automation and digitalization. By having Birlasoft deliver IT-as-a-Service through an Achievement-Based agreement, we have a partner in this transformation that is invested in our success,” said Matthew Monaghan, Chairman, President CEO of Invacare Corporation.

“At Birlasoft, we are completely committed to Invacare’s successful business transformation. We bring our focus on Enterprise Digital, and our strengths in transforming ERP and operations in both business and IT,” said, Dharmender (DK) Kapoor, CEO & MD of Birlasoft Limited. “We are delighted to work together with Invacare to achieve our goals.”