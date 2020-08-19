Birlasoft Selects Microsoft to drive Cloud-led Digital Transformation

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified, The CK Birla Group, has announced a Global Strategic Cloud Alliance with Microsoft to help its clients to accelerate their digital journey. With this collaboration, Birlasoft is strategically positioned to support its enterprise clients with their cloud transformation needs, right from infrastructure to business applications.

Birlasoft has plans to scale its current Microsoft cloud business to $100M. Building on the current collaboration, Birlasoft will focus on delivering end-to-end services on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to its clients. Together with Microsoft, Birlasoft will create innovative industry solutions and enable customers in focus industries to adopt Microsoft cloud technologies and services.

Dharmender Kapoor, CEO and MD, Birlasoft.”Through this cloud alliance with Microsoft, our customers can expect an even broader range of solutions, delivered at a continually faster pace, which will accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategies.”

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Corp. said, “This collaboration combines Birlasoft’s industry expertise with the power of the Microsoft cloud platform.”