Bikanervala gets an HCI technology makeover with Dell Technologies VxRail

Bikanervala, one of India’s leading food conglomerate in their IT transformation journey with VxRail, the flagship HCI engineered system offered by Dell Technologies’ in its hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) systems portfolio.

Bikanervala today has over 55 mega outlets in India, UAE, New-Zealand, and Nepal. Their quality products and the innovative blending of heritage and traditional expertise with modern technology is making inroads into the global market. The dated IT systems at Bikanervala weren’t able to keep up with the pace of its business growth. Workloads at Bikanervala were segregated on servers and there was minimal or no consolidation. The company needed efficient resource utilization while addressing a lack of high availability and redundancy in business-critical applications. The advent of food delivery aggregators meant that business was growing faster than before and needed their backend systems to process orders through mobile apps to be foolproof and available at all times to ensure customer satisfaction and maintain brand loyalty. There was a need for virtualization to help the company scale rapidly and reduce costs.

VxRail was the apt solution- as a turnkey fully integrated, pre-configured, and pre-tested hyper-converged system optimized for VMware vSAN™ HCI software. VxRail HCI System Software, providing integration with familiar VMware tools including vCenter, delivers an automated operational experience and lifecycle management of the fully integrated hardware and software stack keeping clusters in continuously validated states to enable workloads to be consistently up and running.

Bikanervala engaged with Arrow PC Network as the implementation partner, providing the latest from VMware and Dell Technologies to resolve the existing challenges. The VxRail support experience was also a crucial element in the project, VxRail provides a single point of support for hardware and software and offers, SRS – a dial home two-way secure remote connection and global support – chat and web-based service options. Dell EMC VxRail is suitable for the highest performance workloads including SAP HANA for which the solution is certified in both 2 and 4 socket configurations. VxRail can integrate with public and private clouds – a big advantage for companies eyeing global expansion.

“In today’s ever-changing IT landscape, organizations that are striving to modernize their infrastructure to compete in today’s digital age, are actively adopting HCI solutions”, said Surajit Sen, Director, Modern Data Centre, APJ, Dell Technologies. “Our VxRail solution is helping Bikanervala run their operations flawlessly 24X7 while integrating all their data and applications across IT systems globally. Furthermore, VxRail has helped Bikanervala become cloud-ready and is helping them scale new business heights.”

“Bikanervala is growing: new offering, new outlets, optimized demand, and supply chain, etc. To support this transition, a flexible, scalable, high-performance, yet easy to manage IT backbone was required. Thanks to Dell Technologies and Arrow PC, we’ve been able to remove complexities in the infrastructure making it scalable and reliable – leveraging the power of Dell EMC VxRail. Now we are ready for the future,” said Manoj Arya, AGM-IT, Bikanervala.