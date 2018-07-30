Beware! Popular Consumer Brands like Cadbury, Jio on the radar of Cybercriminals to fool you!

Quick Heal Security Labs has recently observed multiple cases resurfacing of scams on WhatsApp through messages. On analyzing these links/apps (and unsurprisingly) found that it is fake and does nothing as claimed by the superfluous message.

Case 1: If you have received (or receive) the below message on WhatsApp, then do not click on the link. It’s another of those ‘anniversary’ scams.

Case 2: A message about a Jio Prime offer is circulating among WhatsApp users. Do not fall for it because it’s a hoax.

Quick Heal’s Advice:

1. Always double-check such offers. The best way to do so is to visit the official website of the company.

2. Never click on links in messages that talk about such offers. Although in my case it didn’t infect my device with a virus, it could in yours.

3. Look for errors or anything abnormal in links in such messages. In this case, the link looks like a genuine one but is fake. And according to www.scamadviser.com, it is not active.

4. Install a mobile antivirus app that can block your access to harmful websites and installation of infected apps.