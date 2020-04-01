Best Power Equipments Installs more than 25 UPS of 3 KVA at reputed Hospitals in Delhi

While the deadly Coronavirus spreads around the world, there is a huge demand for Power Backup (UPS) amongst the healthcare industry. With hospitals making test benches for Coronavirus testing, it is critical to support the Healthcare sector.

Best Power Equipment (BPE), India’s leading power products manufacturing brand has joined hands with reputed hospitals in Delhi & supplying UPS on urgent demand. It has recently installed more than 25 UPS of 3KVA to reputed Hospitals within timely delivery.

Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipment said, “With this fight against Coronavirus, there is a massive overload of hospitals of patients. To guarantee service continuity and quality, Best Power Equipment (BPE) is making efforts in Inspite of lockdown to meet this huge demand for power back-up.”

With hospitals on heavy load, the BPE has the ample stock of UPS required for hospitals thus helping the hospitals in easy operation all round the clock. At this critical stage when everyone is fighting with COVID – 19, BPE would like to join hands with every citizen of India including the Central Government so that we can defeat the onslaught of Coronavirus.

BPE had earlier installed power back solutions (UPS) to healthcare industry such as Allengers Medical, Hindu Rao hospital, DKS hospitals Raipur & others.