BenQ Ranked No.1 4K Projector Brand for 9 Consecutive Quarters in Asia Pacific Region

BenQ, the most popular 4K projector brand, ranked No.1 in market share for 9 consecutive quarters in Asia Pacific region*. It achieved 36.83% SoM in the 4K projector segment for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020. In the countries – Australia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabic, United Arab Emirates , BenQ ranked No.1 in the 4K projector segment during the same period.* In Q1 2020, BenQ had a market share of 48 % in the Indian Market in 4K Projectors. In addition to 4K projector segment, BenQ also dominated the DLP projector worldwide No.1 for a marvelous 11 years**.

As lifestyle changes and people spend more time at home, the urge of entertainment at home is booming, especially on a big screen. BenQ presents its 4K home projector lineup (https://bit.ly/2TIr9dr ), which fulfills all kinds of needs at home, including the demand of color accuracy for movies, brightness performance, the flexibility for different rooms, and connectivity with Consoles like Switch, Play Station, Xbox, etc.

“In the current scenario of social distancing and non-operational malls/cinema halls, options for outdoor entertainment have reduced. But easy availability of content, especially 4K, on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar+ and affordable rates of fast internet connections have kept people engaged. Our wide range of projectors enhance the customer experience of binge-watching series or movie night with family by showcasing the content on bigger screen, in authentic colors and in the right mode via BenQ’s proprietary features”, said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.