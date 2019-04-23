BenQ Partners with E-xpress Interactive for the launch of Mortal Kombat 11 to provide 4K Console Gaming Experience

BenQ associated with E-xpress Interactive for the launch event of epic-saga, Mortal Kombat 11. BenQ’s EW3270U 32-inch monitor, particularly chosen for its leading 4K HDR technology with AMD Free Sync was showcased at the launch of Mortal Kombat 11, offering gaming community a chance to experience the breathtaking HDR console gaming adventure. The event took place on 22nd April ‘19 at Bonobo in Bandra West, Mumbai, and was hosted by E-xpress Interactive Software Pvt. Ltd. & Games Shop Retail Pvt. Ltd., in association with Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, said, “BenQ has always strived to bring the best and finest entertainment experience, tailored for personal enjoyment. In-line with this vision, our partnership with E-xpress Interactive for the launch of Mortal Kombat 11 through displaying EW3270U will provide the best of HDR viewing experience for console gaming enthusiasts across. The game has been a cult across the globe and has always brought together the best Console Gaming Experience. With this partnership, BenQ reiterates its commitment to bringing enjoyment and quality to life through its 4K monitor, enhancing the console gaming experience like never before.”

Mortal Kombat has been a cult for gamers across the world and has become a legend in the space in the past 25 years. Mortal Kombat 11 is the continuation of this epic saga through a new cinematic story where players will take on the role of a variety of past and present characters in a time-bending new narrative with enhanced graphics and animations.

BenQ EW3270U is made to deliver the finest entertainment experience. It features High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to increase the overall dynamic range between true black and bright white to duplicate what the eyes see in the natural world. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution offers extraordinary clarity of fine details and textures for an optimal viewing and visual-intensive experience. Complementing the gaming experience, EW3270U features AMD FreeSync technology effectively eliminating image tearing, broken frames, and choppy gameplay for smooth gaming. Gamers can definitely enjoy a better gaming experience with the support of AMD FreeSync. With features like BenQ’s Low Blue Light and a stable flicker-free technology, the monitor will offer the ultimate video enjoyment capabilities.

Additionally, the EW3270U monitor features simple hotkey button to switch between 4 levels of HDR and B.I.+ modes, which constitute BenQ’s exclusive Opt-Clarity Technology, it allows users to select the most suitable clarity for displayed content based on the conditions in different viewing environments. The ambient light sensor detects different light levels and the color temperature in viewing environment, automatically adjusting on-screen brightness to fit the surroundings. It also gradually adjusts brightness based on one’s usage time.